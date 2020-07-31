Kathleen M. Young, 93, of 759 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Pinecrest Manor.
She was born February 16, 1927, in St. Marys, daughter of the late William B. and Marcella Bille Dippold. Kathleen was a lifelong resident of the area and attended St. Marys Schools. She was a retired employee of the Stackpole Carbon Company, retiring in 1979, after 20 years of service.
On September 17, 1946, in Olean, NY, Kathleen married Sebastian J. "Sep" Young, who preceded her in death in 1986.
Kathleen is survived by three sons, Gerald E. Young and his wife Bonnie of DuBois, Denny A. Young and his wife Laurie of St. Marys, and Steve A. Young of Butler; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and by four sisters, Mary Andrus, Patty Selle, Carol Carr, and Molly Glatt, all of St. Marys.
In addition to her husband and parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by four sisters, Florence McGill, Laura Vollmer, Vera Siegel, and Norma Baker; and by four brothers, Clarence, Ralph, Gilbert, and Dennis Dippold.
Kathleen was a member of the Queen of the World Church. She enjoyed bowling and gardening.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Queen of the World Church on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Jeffery Noble, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Tuesday, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the March of Dimes, 300 Cedar Ridge Drive, Suite 311/313, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 or to the Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.