|
|
Kathleen Mawn, 61, of 16 Field Street, Kane, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Manor in Erie.
Born November 6, 1957, in Kane, she was a daughter of the late Adrian and Elizabeth Anderson Smith. She was married to Joseph Mawn who preceded her in death.
Kathleen was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the former Andrew Kaul Memorial Hospital in St. Marys.
Surviving are three sons: John (Angela) Mawn of Destin, Florida, Kevin (Misty) Mawn of Crozet, Virginia, and Joseph (Moira) Mawn of Meadville; a daughter, Christine Mawn of Bradford; seven grandchildren; a brother, John Smith of James City; and a sister, Janet Swanson of Maiden, North Carolina.
The family will be receiving friends at the Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. on Wednesday from 5- 7 p.m. Services and burial at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Johnsonburg at a future date will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in The Daily Press on July 29, 2019