Kathleen Mawn


1957 - 2019
Kathleen Mawn Obituary
Kathleen Mawn, 61, of 16 Field Street, Kane, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Manor in Erie.
     Born November 6, 1957, in Kane, she was a daughter of the late Adrian and Elizabeth Anderson Smith. She was married to Joseph Mawn who preceded her in death.
     Kathleen was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the former Andrew Kaul Memorial Hospital in St. Marys.
     Surviving are three sons: John (Angela) Mawn of Destin, Florida, Kevin (Misty) Mawn of Crozet, Virginia,  and Joseph (Moira) Mawn of Meadville; a daughter, Christine Mawn of Bradford; seven grandchildren; a brother, John Smith of James City; and a sister, Janet Swanson of Maiden, North Carolina. 
     The family will be receiving friends at the Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. on Wednesday from 5- 7 p.m. Services and burial at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Johnsonburg at a future date will be at the convenience of the family.
     Memorial donations may be made to the .
     Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in The Daily Press on July 29, 2019
