Kathleen T. Oknefski, 89, of Montmorenci Road, Ridgway, died on Monday, May 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born December 24, 1930 in Ridgway, a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Delahunty Imhof.
On October 11, 1952 she married the late Kenneth P. Oknefski, who preceded her in death on October 20, 2004.
Mrs. Oknefski was a graduate of St. Leo's High School and was a member of St. Leo Magnus Church. She retired from Alltel after many years of service. In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards and dancing. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by five sons; David Oknefski and his wife Mary Jane, Mark Oknefski, Kevin Oknefski and his wife Lori, Keith Oknefski and his wife Debbie, and Scott Oknefski and his fiancé Tammy, all of Ridgway. She is also survived by ten grandchildren; Mike, Andy, Neil, Nathan, Max, Alex, Katie, Corey, Kenny and Ben, by two great-grandchildren and by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by seven brothers; Ken, Andy, Vincent, Howard, Raymond, Robert and Mike Imhof and by two sisters; Dorothy Hutchinson and Mary Smith.
Due to current restrictions a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 16 at St. Leo Magnus Church, 111 Depot Street, Ridgway, PA 15853 with Fr. Justin Pino, Pastor, as Celebrant. The Mass will be live-streamed at 11 a.m.
A drive-thru visitation with the family will be held from 10-10:45 a.m. at St. Leo's Church. Please enter the parking lot and remain in your vehicle to be directed to the family.
Krise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 130 Center St., Ridgway, Pa is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.krisefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Press from May 12 to May 13, 2020.