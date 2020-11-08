Kathleen V. Buboltz, 98, of 624 Sunset Road, St. Marys, died peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Elk Haven Nursing Home following an illness of the past year.
She was born on May 15, 1922, in Clearfield, PA, a daughter of the late Harry Dougherty and Mary Ann Dougherty Craft.
On April 9, 1973 in Kent, Ohio, she married Dale Buboltz, who survives of St. Marys. Together they shared a lifetime of love and happiness.
Kathleen was a graduate of Philipsburg High School and later attended further schooling in Shippensburg. She worked for IPM in the accounting department, retiring after many years of service. For a number of years, she volunteered for the Ladies Auxiliary of the former Andrew Kaul Memorial Hospital. In her free time, Kathleen could often be found tending to her flowers, working in her yard, or going shopping with her nieces. Most of all, she enjoyed going for rides with her husband, Dale.
In addition to her beloved husband of nearly 48 years, Dale Buboltz, she is survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as by several in-laws.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Walter Goens, by two sisters; Marguerite Finnerty and June Pischak, and by one brother; Frederick Dougherty.
Graveside and Committal Services will be held privately in Oakmont Cemetery in Ridgway.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Elk Haven Nursing Home Activity Fund. Kathleen's husband wishes to thank the staff of Elk Haven for the love, attention, and care that they gave to Kathleen during her stay there.
