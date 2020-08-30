1/1
Kathryn L. Hoffman
1952 - 2020
Kathryn L. Hoffman, 68, of 110 Catalina Road, St. Marys, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, August 27, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
She was born March 29, 1952, in St. Marys, daughter of the late George and Mildred Main Gahn. Kathy was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Elk Christian High School, Class of 1970. She was a former employee of Sylvania and later worked for the St. Marys Area School District, retiring in June of 2013.
On July 13, 1974, in the Queen of the World Church, Kathy married Thomas J. Hoffman, who survives. She is also survived by a daughter, Jennifer Hoffman and her fiancé Martin Lauer of Hamilton, New Jersey; two sons, Michael T. Hoffman and David G. Hoffman and his wife Jacinda, both of St. Marys; and by three grandsons, Aidan Hoffman, Blake Hoffman and Carter Hoffman. Also surviving are two brothers, Karl Gahn of South Carolina and Doug Gahn of St. Marys; and by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Kathy was a member of the Queen of the World Church. She was an avid reader and she enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren.
There will be no visitation.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Queen of the World Church on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Jeffery Noble, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Hahne Regional Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801, or to Susan G. Komen Greater Pennsylvania, 1133 South Braddock Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15218.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.

Published in The Daily Press from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Queen of the World Church
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
