Kathryn V. Kline, 88, a resident of Elk Haven Nursing Home and formerly of 5484 Boone Mountain Road, Kersey, Pa., died on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Elk Haven Nursing Home following a short illness.
She was born on Nov. 23, 1931, in Ridgway, a daughter of the late John and Alma Yonkie Frederick.
On Jan. 23, 1948, in Ridgway, she married Robert Kline, who preceded her in death on May 13, 1985.
Mrs. Kline was a member of Kersey United Methodist Church and retired from IPM in Ridgway. She worked for many years as a private duty caregiver, and will be remembered for being very kind and compassionate to her patients.
She enjoyed spending time at the Fox Twp. Senior Center, working on puzzles, and going for rides to see the elk. She could often be found birdwatching and spending time with her dog, Princess. Most of all, she loved being with her family.
She is survived by six children, Robert Kline and his wife, Patty, Donna Kline, Pauline Kline, Charles Kline and his wife, Lois, Thomas Kline and his wife, Sandy, and Debbie Scolari and her husband, Frank, all of Kersey. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; as well as by one sister, Marge (Jack) Rhines of Ft. Myers, Florida. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Travis Kline, in 2016; two brothers, Clarence and Richard Frederick; and by seven sisters, Marion Salvatore, Alice Lang, Hazel Taylor, Esther Lenze, Shirley Rhines, Grace Williams, and Doris Haag.
Funeral Services for Kathryn V. Kline will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Kersey United Methodist Church, 106 Dagus Mines Road, Kersey, PA, 15846 with the Rev. Karen Trask, pastor, officiating.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 08, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m..
Interment will be in Parklawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Elk County Humane Society.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.