Kathy "Kas" Bish of 110 Random Road, St. Marys, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at home after a lengthy battle with cancer.
She was born March 27, 1959 to the late Bruce Parks and the late Darla Lilyquist in Ridgway.
On Nov. 21, 1991, she married Doug Bish, who survives. She is also survived by sons, Mark A. Cruz, Jr. of Strattanville, PA and Brandon J. Cruz (Ashley) of St. Marys; brothers, Scott Parks (Ellen), Brian Parks (Veronica), and Shane Parks (Priscilla); sisters, Vicky Parks of California, Lorri Kent (Guy) of Reno, Nevada, and Toni Herzing (Randy Smith) of State College. She is also survived by two very close friends Charlet Burgard of Orlando, Florida and Barb Peterson on Waukegan, Illinois.
She formerly worked at Four Lane Fuels on South St. Marys Street. She especially loved to babysit her many nieces and nephews, with whom she treated like grandchildren.
There are no services for Kathy Bish at this time. She donated her body to science care in order to help with cancer research. Please make any donations to your favorite charity
.