1/1
Kathy "Kas" Bish
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathy "Kas" Bish of 110 Random Road, St. Marys, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at home after a lengthy battle with cancer.
She was born March 27, 1959 to the late Bruce Parks and the late Darla Lilyquist in Ridgway.
On Nov. 21, 1991, she married Doug Bish, who survives. She is also survived by sons, Mark A. Cruz, Jr. of Strattanville, PA and Brandon J. Cruz (Ashley) of St. Marys; brothers, Scott Parks (Ellen), Brian Parks (Veronica), and Shane Parks (Priscilla); sisters, Vicky Parks of California, Lorri Kent (Guy) of Reno, Nevada, and Toni Herzing (Randy Smith) of State College. She is also survived by two very close friends Charlet Burgard of Orlando, Florida and Barb Peterson on Waukegan, Illinois.
She formerly worked at Four Lane Fuels on South St. Marys Street. She especially loved to babysit her many nieces and nephews, with whom she treated like grandchildren.
There are no services for Kathy Bish at this time. She donated her body to science care in order to help with cancer research. Please make any donations to your favorite charity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved