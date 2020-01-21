|
Kelli Sue Johnson, 44, of 12496 Bennetts Valley Highway, Penfield, died unexpectedly Saturday, January 18, 2020, at her home.
She was born January 8, 1976, in Petersburg, Virginia, daughter of Dennis M. Johnson of Emporium and Kim LaRae Edinger Johnson Madden of St. Marys. Kelli Sue was a lifelong resident of the area and attended Ridgway Area High School. She was a caregiver with Lakeshore Community Services in Brockway.
In addition to her parents, Kelli Sue is survived by her maternal grandmother, Connie Edinger of Mount Jewett; two brothers, Douglas M. Johnson and his wife Betty of St. Marys and Kelly Ristau of Warren; two nieces, Alyssa Straitiff and Miracle Johnson, both of St. Marys; a nephew, James Varner of St. Marys; several aunts and uncles; and by many cousins.
Kelli Sue was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Russel and Lillian Johnson of Lamont; and by her maternal grandfather, David Edinger of Mount Jewett.
Kelli Sue was the sunshine of many lives. She was the smile that brightens your day. She was the shoulder to cry on or the laughter that filled the room. Kelli Sue was an amazing daughter, the best sister, and the greatest friend. She is now the brightest star and the most amazing memory. The earthly world has lost one of its very best.
She enjoyed camping, music festivals, and concerts. But most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Kelli was a proud member of the Austin Dam Family, where she volunteered her time each summer for their events.
A Funeral Service will be held at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 12 p.m. with Matthew and Janie McDonald, co-pastors of New Life Fellowship in Bradford, officiating.
Visitation with the family will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Friday morning from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the family.
Published in The Daily Press on Jan. 22, 2020