Kenneth F. Haines, 91, of 152 Queens Road, St. Marys, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Elk Haven Nursing Home.
He was born October 9, 1928, in Brockway, son of the late Francis and Helen Buchheit Haines. Ken was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys High School. He was a retired co-owner of Fleming and Haines.
On November 27, 1956, in the Sacred Heart Rectory, Ken married Edna M. Roth who preceded him in death on January 9, 2003.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Jo Hillebrand and her husband Joseph of St. Marys; his son, Michael E. Haines and his wife Peggy of St. Marys; five grandchildren, Alan Hillebrand, Erica Hillebrand, Joseph Haines, Marty Haines, and Dr. Rachel Haines; and by two great-grandsons, Connor Haines and Bryce Haines.
In addition to his wife and parents, Ken was preceded in death by his sister, Nadine Cornelio; his brother, Leslie Haines; and by his half-brother, Jack Hanes. He was the last member of his immediate family.
Ken was a member of the Queen of the World Church where he was also an usher for 50 years. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening and took great satisfaction in teaching many people how to hunt, fish and ice fish.
Private visitation will be held at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home.
Funeral and committal services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
A Memorial Mass will be held in the Queen of the World Church at a later date and time to be announced.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Published in The Daily Press on Apr. 27, 2020