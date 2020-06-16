Kevin J. "Shakey" Cristini, 54, of Lititz, passed way unexpectedly on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
He was the husband of Marcia A. Dippold Cristini. Born in Ridgway, Elk County, he was the son of Linda Hooven Cristini of Ridgway and the late James R. Cristini.
Kevin had worked as the Production Manager for the National Novelty Brush Company of Lancaster for the past 15 years. Prior to this, he had worked for Metaldyne Corporation in Ridgway.
He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, serving from 1984 to 1991, and took part in Operation Desert Storm in Kuwait and Iraq.
Kevin was the life of the party, loved to be the entertainer, and brought joy to everyone around him. He loved to hunt and fish and his hunting camp in Elk County, Big Knard Hunting Camp, was a favorite place for friends and family to gather. He enjoyed barbecuing and smoking meats, sipping on some Pabst Blue Ribbon, golfing and antiquing. Kevin was a big Volkswagen enthusiast, and was a proud founder of the Kewl Kids VW Club.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his children: Marissa of Fairplay, Colorado, Beau of Mount Joy, and Janessa Clark of Austin, Texas; and his four brothers: Jimmy and Curtis both of South Carolina, Brian of Middletown, and Steve of Pittsburgh.
There will be a celebration of Kevin's life to be held at a later time, for which an announcement will be made. Please consider making a contribution in Kevin's memory to the PA Wounded Warriors, Inc, 1117 Country Club Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011. To send a condolence to his family, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.