Kris Edward Reuscher
1968 - 2020
Kris Edward Reuscher, 52, of Chelsea, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
He was born May 1, 1968, in St. Marys, son of Richard J. and Mary Lou Brody Reuscher, who survive.
Kris was a graduate of Elk County Catholic High School and attended Gannon University. He was an employee of Consumer Energy at Jackson General Utility Station in Michigan, working as a Combustions Turbine Lead. Kris had worked there for 19 years. He also served as the chief steward of Local 101 Utilities Workers Union of America.
In addition to his parents, Kris is survived by his siblings, David and Mary Meyer Reuscher of Treasure Lake, Andrew and Donna Dippold Reuscher of St. Marys, Daniel Reuscher of St. Marys, Julie A. Reuscher of St. Marys, Molly Reuscher of St. Marys, Douglas and Susan Reuscher Wittman of St. Marys, and Chris and Nancy Reuscher Godino of Newton, Connecticut. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews, including his godchildren, Benjamin Reuscher and Kylee J. Proudfit; and his aunts and uncles.
Kris was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, B. R. and Edna Reuscher; his maternal grandparents, F. A. and Dolly Brody; his nephew, Michael Proudfit; and by his cousin, Aaron Brody.
Kris was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving from 1989 to 1997. While in the Navy, he trained to work on nuclear submarines and worked on the USS Norfolk. He was an avid sports fan, especially enjoying bowling, volleyball, golfing, hunting, and fishing. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his family and especially going on fishing trips to Canada with his brother. Kris also loved his cats, Kat and Belle.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at 12 p.m., with the Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, pastor, officiating.
Full military rites will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail.
Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to your local veterans, animal shelters, or by engaging in a random act of kindness.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.

Published in The Daily Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
