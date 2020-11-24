1/1
Krista Lynn Gregori
1984 - 2020
Krista Lynn Gregori, 36, of 962 S. St. Marys Street, St. Marys, died unexpectedly on Monday, November 23, 2020 at her home.
She was born on October 24, 1984, in St. Marys, a daughter of Dennis R. Gregori, Sr. of Force and Mary Ann Gregori of St. Marys.
Krista was a graduate of St. Marys Area High School and had been employed by Best Western for a number of years.  She enjoyed swimming and could often be found listening to music with her niece, Sienna.  Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her son, Skyler.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her beloved son; Skyler Lecker, at home, by one sister; Melissa Gregori and her fiance Chris Grunthaner of St. Marys, by her niece and nephew; Sienna and Nicolas, and by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, including her great-aunt; Alice "Bucky" Feldbauer.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents; Walter and Ruth Bauer, and by her uncle, Walter Bauer.
Funeral and Committal Services for Krista L. Gregori are being held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc.
151 North Michael Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814)834-4317
