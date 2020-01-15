Home

Kyle W. Pichler


1995 - 2020
Kyle W. Pichler Obituary
Kyle W. Pichler, 24, of 107 Sheeley Road, Kersey, died at his home on Monday evening, January 13, 2020.
He was born on July 15, 1995, in St. Marys, a son of Wayne Pichler of Kersey and Cheryl Schreiber Pichler of St. Marys.
Kyle graduated from St. Marys Area High School, class of 2013. He enjoyed motocross and playing his guitar. Always enjoying the outdoors, Kyle liked to go hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandmother; Joyce Heglen Schreiber; and several aunt and uncles including; Lauri Thiers, Wayne Schreiber, Michael Pichler, and Steven Pichler. He is also survived by several cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather; Laverne Schreiber; and by his paternal grandparents; Edward and Margaret Hannibal Pichler.
A Graveside Service for Kyle W. Pichler is being scheduled and will be announced at a later date.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elk County Humane Society, 1029 E. Eschbach Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Press on Jan. 16, 2020
