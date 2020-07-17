1/1
Larry L. Nelson
1943 - 2020
Larry L. Nelson, 77, of 124 Robin Road, St. Marys, died on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Sena Kean Manor following complications of a fall last summer.
He was born on June 28, 1943, in St. Marys, a son of the late Helmer and Elizabeth Ginther Nelson.
On June 24, 1967 in Queen of the World Church, he married Gloria Eozzo Nelson, who survives.
Larry was a member of First United Methodist Church and served his country in the U.S. Army from 1962-1964.  He was a co-owner of N & S Contracting for many years, having worked as a carpenter for more than 50 years.  A hard working and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, Larry loved and cherished nothing more than his granddaughter, Serenity.  He enjoyed spending time in the woods, always in search of some good firewood.  He also enjoyed hunting and spending time in his garage with his friends.
In addition to his wife of more than 53 years, Gloria Eozzo Nelson, he is survived by one son; Jason Nelson of St. Marys, and by his precious granddaughter; Serenity.  He is also survived by one brother; Butch "Nels" (Mary) Nelson of Spring Run, and by five sisters; Ethel Herzing, Avis Neubert, Christine Lewis, Linda (Charlie) Emmert, all of St. Marys, and Gloria Kacinko of Lancaster.  He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son; Lloyd Nelson, three brothers; Allen Nelson, Robert Nelson, and William Schauer.
Funeral and Committal Services for Larry L. Nelson will be held privately at the St. Marys Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors from the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail.
There will be no visitation.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Sena Kean Manor in Smethport.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Press from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc.
151 North Michael Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814)834-4317
