LaRue Herman "Buddy" Gavazzi, 82, of Madison Street, Byrnedale, died Saturday, June 29, 2019 at home in Byrnedale.

A son of the late Armando and Bena (Pirazzi) Gavazzi, he was born on November 8, 1936 in Byrnedale. In September 1979 he married Cathy G. (Showers) who survives in Byrnedale.

Along with his wife, Buddy is survived by: five children, Lisa Huff of Benezette, Leigh Ann (Toni) Copella of Benezette, Nicole (Mark) Eckert of St. Marys, Troy (Angie) Miller Byrnedale and Carrie Reyes of Byrnedale; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Anita Luzier of Daguscahonda.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Aldo Gavazzi.

Buddy owned and operated Gavazzi Trucking where he drove coal truck for 30 years. He was Catholic by faith and lived all his life in Bennetts Valley. He enjoyed playing baseball in his youth; hunting, his grapevine, his pets and especially his grandchildren.

There will be no services and no visitation.

Burial will take place in the St. Cecilia Cemetery of Benezette. Published in The Daily Press on July 3, 2019