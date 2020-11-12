Laura A. Clark, 61, of 105 Timberline Road, St. Marys, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at her residence, after an illness of the past year.
She was born July 13, 1959, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Robert and Eileen Shadd Garner. Laura was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Elk County Christian High School, Class of 1977. She was an employee of the Keystone Powdered Metal Company.
On September 13, 1980, in the Sacred Heart Church, Laura married James "Jim" Clark, who survives. She is also survived by her daughter, Lindsay Eckenrode (Greg) of Ashville, PA; her son, Nathan Clark of St. Marys; a granddaughter, Bria Eckenrode; her sister, Emily Hart of Annville, PA; four brothers: Mark Garner (Lynn) of Hopewell, GA; Mike Garner (Marti) of Hummelstown; Neil Garner (Mary Petrocchi) of Kersey; and Rob Garner (Jan) of St. Marys; and by her mother-in-law, Kathleen Clark of St. Marys.
In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen Garner, in infancy.
Laura was a member of the Sacred Heart Church. She enjoyed working around her home, spending time outdoors biking and kayaking and attending family gatherings. Most of all, Laura loved spending time with her beloved granddaughter, Bria Lauran.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Monday, November 16, 2020, from 6-8 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Community Nurses, Inc., Hospice, 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857, or to the West Creek Recreational Trail Association, 34 East Fourth Street, Emporium, PA 15834.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.