1/1
Laura A. Clark
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura A. Clark, 61, of 105 Timberline Road, St. Marys, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at her residence, after an illness of the past year.
She was born July 13, 1959, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Robert and Eileen Shadd Garner. Laura was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Elk County Christian High School, Class of 1977. She was an employee of the Keystone Powdered Metal Company.
On September 13, 1980, in the Sacred Heart Church, Laura married James "Jim" Clark, who survives. She is also survived by her daughter, Lindsay Eckenrode (Greg) of Ashville, PA; her son, Nathan Clark of St. Marys; a granddaughter, Bria Eckenrode; her sister, Emily Hart of Annville, PA; four brothers: Mark Garner (Lynn) of Hopewell, GA; Mike Garner (Marti) of Hummelstown; Neil Garner (Mary Petrocchi) of Kersey; and Rob Garner (Jan) of St. Marys; and by her mother-in-law, Kathleen Clark of St. Marys.
In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen Garner, in infancy.
Laura was a member of the Sacred Heart Church. She enjoyed working around her home, spending time outdoors biking and kayaking and attending family gatherings. Most of all, Laura loved spending time with her beloved granddaughter, Bria Lauran.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Monday, November 16, 2020, from 6-8 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Community Nurses, Inc., Hospice, 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857, or to the West Creek Recreational Trail Association, 34 East Fourth Street, Emporium, PA 15834.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved