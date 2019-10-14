|
Laura C. Muroski (née Friedl), 98, of Johnsonburg, died peacefully while surrounded by many of her loved ones on October 13, 2019. The moon she often looked for with her great-grandchildren was full that night.
Laura was born on December 12, 1920 to Joseph and Julia Friedl in St. Marys. She married Andrew "Andy" Muroski on May 5, 1944. They were betrothed for 48 years. During their marriage, Laura and Andy welcomed four children into the world.
There was a lot that brought Laura joy, but the things she loved the most were playing cards and being surrounded by her family. Kings in the Corner, Cinch, and Gin hands were dealt by the thousands during Laura's 98 years on this earth, even though she promised her family 100.
Laura's home was never devoid of cookies or Lays potato chips, and our homes were never devoid of doilies or afghans thanks to her knack for crocheting.
Whether it be crawling around on her hands and knees to give her great-grandkids horseback rides, making them the world's greatest egg pancakes, rubbing their feet, or wagging her finger at their shenanigans, Laura gave all of her love to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A love that was instantly missed the moment she left this earth.
Laura is survived by her daughter Christine (née Muroski) Cantrell and her husband Woody of Duncanville, Texas and her son Andrew "Corky" Muroski and wife Cindy of Johnsonburg. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Dawn Hendrick (John), Renee Vallone (Bob), Joel Cantrell (Ellen), David Cantrell (Christie), and Scott Muroski (Kierstin), as well as her great-grandchildren, Rodney Colley, Sara Vallone, Mitchell Vallone, Katie Cantrell, Elizabeth?Cantrell, Micheal Cantrell, Zacheus Stager, Megan Hendrick, Alex Cantrell, Lilly Cantrell, Alina Muroski, Zosha Muroski, Grace Cantrell, and Arianna Muroski.
She is preceded in death by her husband in 1993 and her daughters Janet in 1958 and Mary in 1963.
Laura was the last surviving member of her family.
Friends will be received at the Anthony Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut St, Johnsonburg, PA 15845, on Friday, October 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Rosary Church on Saturday, October 26 at 10 a.m. and an interment will be held at Holy Rosary Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions should be made to Holy Rosary Church at 606 Penn St, Johnsonburg, PA 15845.
Published in The Daily Press on Oct. 15, 2019