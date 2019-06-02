Home

Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
Laurence M. Hallyburton


1919 - 2019
Laurence M. Hallyburton Obituary
Laurene M. Hallyburton, 99, of 185 Center Street, Elk Towers, St. Marys, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Pinecrest Manor, after a brief illness.
She was born July 4, 1919, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Edward C. and Emma Blessel Brennan, and she attended St. Marys schools. Laurene worked as a waitress most of her life and was a member of the Sacred Heart Church.
Laurene is survived by a sister, Delores Dippold of St. Marys; and by nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin C. Hallyburton in 1975; a son, Edward Terrance Callahan; three sisters, Martha Schatz, Maudie Neureiter, and Alberta Pisaneschi; and by five brothers, Edward, Herbert, Raymond, Leed Brennan, and in childhood, Norman Brennan.
Funeral and committal services for Laurene M. Hallyburton will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Sacred Heart Church, 337 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on June 3, 2019
