Laurie B. Casolo, 60, of 625 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgway, died peacefully and surrounded by her family on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
She was born on February 17, 1960, in Ridgway, a daughter of the late John and Dolores Horning Richardson.
On August 22, 1981, she married Frank Casolo, who survives of Ridgway.
Laurie was a graduate of Ridgway High School and worked at Clarion Sintered Metals for many years. Always willing and excited to go for a Jeep ride, Laurie also enjoyed shopping and going to Girls Camp with her girlfriends. Lovingly called Noni by her grandchildren, she loved nothing more than to spend time with them. A dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, she will be affectionately remembered for her smile that would light up a room.
In addition to her husband of 39 years, Frank Casolo, she is survived by three daughters; Jamie Dellaquila and her husband Dave of Ridgway , Jennica Boschert and her husband Craig of Kersey, Janelle Casolo of Ridgway, by one son; Jared Casolo and his wife Ashlee of Kersey, and by 12 grandchildren; Gionna, Jiselle, Hunter, Connor, Gervase, Logan, Matt, Colton, Rosie "Beans", Gia, Brooklyn, and Jevic. She is also survived by a brother; Mark (Mary) Richardson, two sisters; Cathy (Charlie) Steger, and Shelly (Gary) Brigger, all of Ridgway, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service for Laurie B. Casolo will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Hallton Church of Christ Bible Training Center, 657 Evergreen Drive, Ridgway, PA 15853 with Rev. Ron Burkett officiating.
Family and friends will be received at the Hallton Church of Christ Bible Training Center from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Burial will be in Oakmont Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Penn Highlands Hospice or to the American Cancer Society
.
Krise Funeral Home, 130 Center Street, Ridgway, PA 15853 is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.krisefuneralhome.com