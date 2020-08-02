Laurie Beth (Preteroti) Bonfardine, age 51, of Rock Hill Road, Weedville, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Laurie was the daughter of Larry and Cornelia (Devine) Preteroti of Canonsburg. She was a graduate of Canonsburg High School and spent the majority of her life living in Weedville and working at the Benezette Hotel.
Laurie was a devoted mother and daughter and was a very loving and kind person who would go out of her way to make anyone feel welcome. She enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with her family and friends and taking walks with her loving companion, Laina, her loyal German Shephard.
Besides her parents, Laurie is survived by two children, David Charles and Jessica (Eric) Sidelinger, both of Weedville; two brothers, Joseph Preteroti of Canonsburg, PA and Michael Preteroti of Roanoke, WV; a niece, Selina Preteroti; and a nephew, Jordan Preteroti.
There will be no visitation.
A Memorial Service will be held, 11 a.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Weedville Wesleyan Church of Weedville, PA with Pastor Bryon Kleppinger.
The family suggests memorials to the Hillman Cancer Center of Pittsburgh and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield has been entrusted with final arrangements.