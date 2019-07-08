Home

POWERED BY

Ferragine Funeral Home - Johnsonburg
401 Chestnut Street
Johnsonburg, PA 15845
(814) 965-2797
Lawrence John Hill


1957 - 2019
Lawrence John Hill Obituary
The world lost one of the truly "good guys" on July 3.  Lawrence "Larry" John Hill, a York County, Virginia resident of 40 years, was a kindhearted, loyal, and devoted man. 
His memory will be cherished by all who knew him but most especially by his son, Justin; longtime partner, Romy Cayo; his siblings, Leslie, David (Debra), Jeanne (Lou), Danny (Susan), Lorraine, and Lois (Jaime); as well as his many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and cousins. 
Born at Langley AFB in Hampton, Virginia on September 3, 1957 to the late Eugene T. and Mary J. Imbrogno Hill, Larry worked with Anheuser-Busch in Williamsburg for over 30 years and had recently retired in 2017. 
He lived a life of generous service to family, friends, and neighbors; always stepping up without hesitation. The pain of his loss can only be lessened by the many memories of his ready wit and patient counsel.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Lawrence J. Hill will be conducted at Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg on Saturday July 13, at 10 a.m. with Rev. David J. Wilson, Pastor officiating. Larry will be laid to rest alongside his parents and other relatives at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Johnsonburg.
Visitation will be held at Amory Funeral Home in Yorktown, Virginia today, Tuesday, July 9 from 6-8 p.m. Friends will be received at the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut St., Johnsonburg on Friday evening, July 12, from 6-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Colonial National Historical Park in his memory by sending donations to Superintendent, Colonial National Historical Park, P.O. Box 210, Yorktown, VA 23690.
Published in The Daily Press on July 9, 2019
