Leander A. "Lee" Thorwart
1938 - 2020
Leander A. "Lee" Thorwart, 82, of 335 Main Street, Kersey, died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Elk Haven Nursing Home following a brief illness.
He was born on August 9, 1938, in St. Marys, a son of the late Adam Thorwart and Marie Young Thorwart Hassenetter.
On May 6, 1961 in St. Boniface Church, he married the late Judy A. Corbe Thorwart, who preceded him in death on September 10, 2014. Together they shared more than 53 years of marriage.
Lee was a lifelong resident of the area and member of St. Boniface Church. Over the years, he worked at Modern Dairy and then retired from Keystone Carbon Company.?In his free time, Lee enjoyed gardening, hunting, and fishing. He was a talented woodworker who enjoyed spending time with his beloved family. He could often be found enjoying a few beers with friends in his garage, and never turned down the chance to have someone scratch his back. Always easy-going and friendly, he will be dearly missed by his family.
He is survived by two daughters; Chriss Meyer and her husband Andrew and Tracy Cesa and her husband John, both of Kersey, by six grandchildren; Nicole (Rich) Wilson, Casie (Brandon) Malinky, Rachelle (Carl) Young, Ronda (Adam Gerg) Meyer, Danielle (Kyle) Wiesner, Anthony (Cassidy Lenox) Cesa, and by six great-grandchildren; Katie, Calvin, Gabby, Nicholas, Kelsey, and Riley. He is also survived by his siblings; Mary Jane Pontious, John (Janie) Thorwart, Patty (Jim) Weichman, Dan (Lois) Thorwart, Steve (Linda) Thorwart, Bobby (Bernie) Thorwart, all of St. Marys, and Linda (Jim) Osborne of Sharpsville as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a nephew; Richard Pontious, and by a great-niece; Angela Bertalasio.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Leander A. "Lee" Thorwart will be celebrated on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Boniface Church with Rev. Justin Pino, officiating.?Interment will be in St. Boniface Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the St. Boniface Church Gathering Space on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Elk County Rides 4 Vets.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Boniface Church Gathering Space
OCT
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Boniface Church
