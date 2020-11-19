1/1
LeRoy D. "Rocky" Manno
1936 - 2020
LeRoy D. "Rocky" Manno, 84, of St. Marys, died on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Kane Lutheran Home following a lengthy illness.
He was born on June 10, 1936, in St. Marys a son of the late Rocco and Mary Galluch Manno.
On August 25, 1978 in St. Marys, he married Sue S. Manno, who preceded him in death on August 25, 2018
A lifelong resident of Elk County, Rocky was raised in Johnsonburg and graduated from Johnsonburg High School. He retired from the paper mill after more than 40 years of service. He was a member of St. Marys Church and the Piedmont Club in Johnsonburg.
He is survived by one daughter; Kim Johnson and her husband Scott of Nags Head, North Carolina, one granddaughter; Andreana (Paul) Di Dario, and by one step-grandson; Luke Johnson. He is also survived by one sister; Carmella Manno of Johnsonburg.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother; James Manno, and by a sister; Mary Lou Manno.
A Mass of Christian Burial for LeRoy D. "Rocky" Manno will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at St. Mary's Church, 315 Church Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Peter Augustine, OSB, officiating.
Family and friends will be received at the St. Marys Church on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Interment will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Penn Highlands Community Nurses Hospice, 757 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc.
151 North Michael Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814)834-4317
