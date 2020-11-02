Lillian Emma McAlee passed away on November 1, 2020, at Elk Haven Nursing Home at the age of 90.
She was a lifelong resident of Johnsonburg's West End.
Born on Oct. 27, 1930, Lil was the daughter of Harold V. Willow and Dora A. Carlson Willow.
On Jan. 24, 1953, she married John "Jack" R. McAlee who preceded her in death.
Lillian graduated from Johnsonburg High School in 1948 and attended Presbyterian School of Nursing in Philadelphia, graduating in 1951. She was a stay at home mom, raising their eight children, until returning to nursing in 1968. She was employed for many years at Andrew Kaul Memorial Hospital working primarily in the extended care facility (Pine Crest Manor) as staff RN and supervisor. She was loved and respected by all who knew her there; from physicians to housekeepers, residents and family members. To this day we run into people whose lives she touched over the years. After her retirement in 1992 she remained active in the Johnsonburg Senior Center and volunteering with Jack at the St. Mary's Hospital and Meals on Wheels. A member of Holy Rosary Church, she served as a lay lector, CCD teacher and attended bibles studies. Lil loved all sports especially her Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates. She definitely was not a fair weather fan! She loved to knit, cross stitch, was an avid reader, having a great ability to spell she loved working crossword puzzles! Most of all, she loved being surrounded by all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved nothing more than to sit around her dining room table with her family playing a rousing game of contract rummy. A game that we all loved to hate!!
Besides her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her great-grandson, baby James Dusenberry.
Lillian is survived by her sister, Donna (James) Brown of Chambersburg; her eight Children, Donna (Jon) Chamoff, Gene (Kaytlyn) McAlee, Kevin (Nicole) McAlee, Mary Kay (Frank) Jovenitti, Sean (Teri) McAlee, Denise (Bill) Boylan, Clem (Tracy) McAlee, Nancy (Bart) Nelson; and her 28 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
There will be no public visitation.
A public Mass of Christian Burial will be held, 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church of Johnsonburg, with Father Ross Miceli.
Interment will take place in the church cemetery.
The family suggests memorials to the Holy Rosary Church or Elk Haven Nursing Home and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.