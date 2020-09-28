Linda A. Thompson, 62, of Bradford, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 27, 2020 following a battle with cancer at her residence surrounded by her family.
Born on December 22, 1957 in St. Marys, she was a daughter of Delores Samick Frey and the late Joseph Frey.
Linda was a graduate of the Elk County Christian class of 1975 and she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford in 1979.
On June 7, 1997 in Bradford, she married David L. Thompson who survives.
She dedicated the last 20 years of her professional career to serving and raising awareness to the needs of the local area's homeless population, including her final five years as the McKean County Redevelopment Authority's Housing and Homeless Services Coordinator. In addition to securing a number of state and federal grants to serve the population and receiving statewide recognition for her efforts, she was awarded the Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania's Unsung Hero Award in November of 2010. In 2019 she accepted the Inaugural Award for Outstanding Achievements in Addressing Homelessness on behalf of McKean County. She served as the Co-Chair and a member of the Executive Board of the Western Pennsylvania Continuum of Care.
Linda cherished the time spent with her children and grandchildren as well as her time growing and mentoring the housing and homeless staff at MCRA.
In addition to her husband of 23 years, David L. Thompson of Bradford and her mother Delores Frey of St. Marys she is also survived by two sons, Brandon (Stacey) Rodgers of Ivor, Virginia and Eric (Lindsi) Thompson of Bradford; two brothers, Andy (Robin) Frey of Longs, South Carolina and Brad (Kevin Bundy) Frey of Boulder, Colorado; one sister, Julie (Stephen) Delage of Gulf Breeze, Florida; six grandchildren, Tyler, Brett and Jordan Thompson; Brock, Paxton and Adam Rodgers; one sister-in-law, Melanie Frey of Erie and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father she was also preceded in death by one brother, Raymond Frey.
Linda and her family are thankful for the care and compassion of the many treatment providers and caregivers that have touched her life over the last six months.
The family will be receiving friends on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at Believer's Chapel West Campus (2522 West 5 Mile Rd., Allegany, New Yok) with a funeral service to immediately follow at 4 p.m. to be presided over by Care Pastor Al Batt.
Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to Care for Children, P.O. Box 616, Bradford, PA 16701 or a charity of the donor's choice
.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home, Inc., Bradford.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.