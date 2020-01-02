|
Linda L. Dornish, 72, a resident of Pinecrest Manor, and formerly of Elco Glen, St. Marys, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
She was born April 11, 1947, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Tony and Sophie Black Gagliardi. Linda was a lifelong resident of the area and attended Weedville Schools. She was a member of the St. Mary's Church.
Linda was formerly married to Frank Dornish, who survives of St. Marys, and the father of two of her daughters, David Dippold, who survives of St. Marys. She is also survived by three daughters, Tammy Tettis and her husband Jim of St. Marys, Christina Galbraith and her fiancé Shane Hulings of St. Marys, and Monica Whitfield and her husband Bob of Anita, PA; 11 grandchildren, Danielle, Corrinne, Hayden, Gregory, Alexis, Seth, Eyan, Kadyn, Devan, Jace, and Jersie; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Dolores McCue of Butler; and by a brother, Louis Gagliardi of St. Marys.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by a grandson, Ashtyn John; and by several brothers and sisters.
A Funeral Service will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 7, 2019, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB officiating.
Visitation will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Published in The Daily Press on Jan. 3, 2020