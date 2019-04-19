Linda L. Heitzenrater, 66, of DuBois, died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born on May 20, 1952 in Ridgway, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Mary (Smith) Yonkie.

On December 16,1972 she married Gary Heitzenrater. He survives.

Linda was a homemaker and an active member of the First Baptist Church in DuBois.

She is also survived by one daughter, Sherry Heitzenrater of DuBois; two sons, John Heitzenrater of Weedville and Gary Heitzenrater II and his wife Katie of Clarksville, Tennessee; two sisters, Debbie Donachy and her husband Scott of Greensburg and Karen Kalgren and her husband John of Brockport; one brother, Don Yonkie and his wife Kim of Elgin, South Carolina; and one grandson, Mason Morris of DuBois.

A memorial service for Linda L. Heitzenrater will be held on Wednesday, April 24 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Montgomery officiating.

There will be no public visitation.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church, 197 Eastern Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.