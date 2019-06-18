Lois R. Fedder, known to her family and friends as "Birdie," of St. Marys, died June 6, 2019 at Chestnut Hill Hospital, in Chestnut Hill.

She was born July 6, 1931 in Indiana, Pa., the daughter of the late Ira and Miriam McCombs King.

In addition to her parents, her brothers William, Eugene and Richard King preceded her in death. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

On April 12, 1949 she was married to Gele E. Fedder. Married for 61 years, he preceded her in death July of 2010.

Birdie was born and grew up in Indiana, Pa. She graduated from Indiana High School, Class of 1949. She spent most of her early adult life working and raising her family in Indiana. In 1972 she and Gele moved to St. Marys, taking ownership of Fedder's Jewelers on Erie Avenue after the death of Gele's father Fred S. Fedder. They owned and managed the jewelry store from 1972 until their retirement in 2001. In 2009, in the same building on Erie Avenue, Birdie opened an antiques and collectable shop. It brought her much satisfaction and she enjoyed sharing her knowledge and love of antiques with all who came by. Her shop was closed in 2016 due to illness. Over her lifetime she had numerous jobs, but managing her home, supporting her husband and raising her five children by far was her major life focus. She took great pride in her five children and their successes and loved the time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren as their "Nana." She enjoyed traveling and collecting antiques and whatnots that caught her fancy.

She is survived by two daughters, Jacqueline Jerko and her husband David of Medford, New Jersey and Michele Renneisen and her husband Warren of Media; and by her three sons, Kirby Fedder and his wife Diane of Milton, Stephen Fedder and his wife Gay of South Williamsport and Robbie Fedder and his wife Cara of Kersey. Birdie is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Warren Jr., Michael, and David Renneisen, Julie Fedder Godin, Stefanie, Ira, Luke, Max, Jacquelene, Garett, Brinley, Kyle and Kory Fedder; and her eight great grandchildren, Gabreon, Grace, Jove and Piehler Godin, Avery, Cole and Cooper Fedder and Joanna Claire Renneisen.

A private graveside service for the interment of Birdie and Gele's ashes will take place July 13, 2019 at Oakland Cemetery in Indiana, Pa. After which, a memorial service and luncheon will be held for family and friends. The time of the memorial service will be announced at a later time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Elk County Humane Society, PO Box 1022, St. Marys, Pa. 15857 or to .

Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Inc, Lansdale, Pa. is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Daily Press on June 19, 2019