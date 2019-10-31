|
|
Louis A. Imbrogno, 91, of 397 Third Avenue, Johnsonburg, died peacefully on the night of October 30, 2019 surrounded by his family.
He was born on February 29, 1928 in Johnsonburg, a son of Ruggiero and Teresina Dellaquila Imbrogno.
He married Regina M. Zameroski on April 11, 1953 in St. Leo Magnus Church, Ridgway. She died on March 23, 1977.
Louis resided in Johnsonburg his whole life and graduated from Johnsonburg High School in 1946.
He belonged to Holy Rosary Church. He was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. He had been a member of the Johnsonburg Borough Council for 20 years. He was a member and officer for the Johnsonburg Servicemen's Detail for over 25 years, American Legion, and for which he was secretary for 10 years. He was a fireman for Armstrong Hose Co and he was a Johnsonburg Fire Policeman for many years. He was a quarterback for the Johnsonburg Shamrocks Semi Pro Football team. He was an avid Notre Dame football and Oakland Raiders fan. Above all he devoted his life to the Blessed Mother and said his rosary faithfully every night before bed.
Louis is a WWII Army Vet, serving overseas as a Tech 4 Construction Machinery Operator with the 225th Ord MM Detachment. He also served in the Army National Guard for several years.
He retired from Willamette Industries, Johnsonburg Mill in 1990 after 43 years of service.
Louis is survived by 10 children, Mary T., Mrs. Thomas Bauer of Katy, Texas; Ann Cherry of Johnsonburg; Loretta Feronti and her fiancé Leo Simpson of Johnsonburg; Robert "Twitch" Imbrogno of Johnsonburg; John Imbrogno and his wife Kellie of Johnsonburg; Jeannine, Mrs. David Leader of Johnsonburg; Louie Imbrogno of Johnsonburg; Kathy, Mrs. JR DePanfilis of Johnsonburg; Anita Imbrogno and her fiancé Jeff Haight of Johnsonburg; and Tom Imbrogno and his wife Nikki of Johnsonburg.
He is also survived by 26 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; one brother, John Imbrogno of Johnsonburg; his first cousin and closest lifelong friend, Pat Dellaquila and his wife Jackie of Johnsonburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Louis is predeceased by his parents; wife; brothers, Joseph, Peter, Michael and Carl Imbrogno and George in infancy; sister, Mary Hill; and two sisters in infancy, Philomena and Philomena.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Louis A. Imbrogno will be conducted at Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg on Tuesday Nov. 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. Fr. David Wilson, Pastor of Holy Rosary Church will be officiating.
Internment will take place at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Johnsonburg.
Friends will be received at the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut Street Johnsonburg, Pa, on Monday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
Military honors will be accorded by the Johnsonburg Servicemen's Detail. Detail members are asked to assemble at the funeral home Tuesday morning at 9:15 a.m.
Published in The Daily Press on Nov. 1, 2019