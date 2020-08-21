1/1
Louis S. Gagliardi
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis S. Gagliardi, 75, of 238 Fourth St. St. Marys passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at his
residence.
Born September 21, 1944, he was the son of the late Antonio & Sophie Black Gagliardi. On December 28, 1962 in St. Marys he married ZoeAnn Grosser who proceeded him in death August 4, 2003.
A Catholic by faith, Louis was a lifelong resident of the area. He was a graduate of the Bennetts Valley School system and then served in the U.S. Navy.
Lou formally worked at Stackpole Carbon and Masocotech. He was an active member of the VFW and the American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing pool and going to the casino. Heespecially enjoyed spending time with his two grandsons and great grandchildren.
Besides his long time friend, Joan Pesce, he is survived by three daughters, Sherry (Dan) Bevacqua of Ridgway, Dawn Cheatle and her companion Ron Ackley of Weedville, Audra Gagliardi of Ridgwayand one son, Nicklas Gagliardi as well as two grandsons, Adam Cheatle and his fiance Rachel Mackey and Alex Cheatle all of St. Marys, four great grandchildren, Brielle & Connell Chealte, Trevor & Macie Cheatle. And one sister Dolores McQue of Butler, PA.
In addition to his parents he was preceeded in death by his wife, ZoeAnn and a son-in-law, David
Cheatle, five sisters, Edith Ott, Leona Hasselman, Eva Catalano and Gina Raspetello. Three brothers, Dominic, Leo and Victor.
Graveside Committal Services will be held privately by the family.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved