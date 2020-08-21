Louis S. Gagliardi, 75, of 238 Fourth St. St. Marys passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at his

residence.

Born September 21, 1944, he was the son of the late Antonio & Sophie Black Gagliardi. On December 28, 1962 in St. Marys he married ZoeAnn Grosser who proceeded him in death August 4, 2003.

A Catholic by faith, Louis was a lifelong resident of the area. He was a graduate of the Bennetts Valley School system and then served in the U.S. Navy.

Lou formally worked at Stackpole Carbon and Masocotech. He was an active member of the VFW and the American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing pool and going to the casino. Heespecially enjoyed spending time with his two grandsons and great grandchildren.

Besides his long time friend, Joan Pesce, he is survived by three daughters, Sherry (Dan) Bevacqua of Ridgway, Dawn Cheatle and her companion Ron Ackley of Weedville, Audra Gagliardi of Ridgwayand one son, Nicklas Gagliardi as well as two grandsons, Adam Cheatle and his fiance Rachel Mackey and Alex Cheatle all of St. Marys, four great grandchildren, Brielle & Connell Chealte, Trevor & Macie Cheatle. And one sister Dolores McQue of Butler, PA.

In addition to his parents he was preceeded in death by his wife, ZoeAnn and a son-in-law, David

Cheatle, five sisters, Edith Ott, Leona Hasselman, Eva Catalano and Gina Raspetello. Three brothers, Dominic, Leo and Victor.

Graveside Committal Services will be held privately by the family.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the family.



