Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc.
151 North Michael Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814)834-4317
Louis U. Weichman


1928 - 2019
Louis U. Weichman Obituary
Louis U. Weichman, 91, of 361 West Creek Road, St. Marys, died on Friday, December 6, 2019 at his home.
He was born on March 1, 1928, in St. Marys, a son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Haberberger Weichman.
Mr. Weichman was a lifelong resident of the area and member of St. Mary's Church.  He worked at Keystone Carbon Company for many years.
He is survived by one sister; Rose Gausman of St. Marys; and one brother; Fred Weichman of St. Marys.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister; Marcella Weichman, a brother; John Weichman, by a sister and brother in infancy, and by a niece; Nancy Postlewait.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Louis U. Weichman will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church with Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Elk County Catholic School System, 600 Maurus Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Press on Dec. 9, 2019
