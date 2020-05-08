Louise B. Huff, 86, a resident of Pinecrest Manor and formerly of 123 Dagus Mines Road, Kersey, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at Pinecrest Manor, after a lengthy illness.
Louise was born August 25, 1933, in Toby, daughter of the late Innocente "Ernest" and Louise Cesa Comiotti. She was a lifelong resident of the area and was a member of the 1951 graduating class from Kersey High School.
On September 18, 1954, in the Guardian Angels Church in Coal Hollow, Louise married Gerald V. Huff, who survives. She is also survived by two daughters, Pam Forster of Kersey and Jill Connelly and her husband Douglas of Smithsburg, Maryland; and by two sons, Edward Huff and his wife Jane of Kersey, Thomas Huff and his wife Sandra of Coatesville. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Vera Himes of Christ the King Manor, DuBois, Erma Kronenwetter of St. Marys, and Joanne Hyatt and her husband Robert of Kersey.
In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by four sisters, Marie Mattivi, Rose Dinsmore, Alice Brem, and Emma Copella.
Louise was a member of the St. Boniface Church, where she was a member of the Rosary Altar Society and volunteered at the bereavement dinners. She was also a member of the Fox Township Lioness Club and was honored as Lioness of the Year. Louise volunteered in the St. Boniface School cafeteria and the Fox Township voting polls, and served as the treasurer of the Fox Home Improvement Association.
There will be no visitation.
Private funeral services will be held at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Sunday, May 3, 2020, with the Rev. Ross Miceli officiating. Burial will be in the St. Boniface Cemetery.
A Memorial Mass will be held in the St. Boniface Church at a later date and time to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110; or to Team Comiotti Crew as the family walks each year to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer's research at the following link: http://act.alz.org/goto/ComiottiCrew.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press from May 8 to May 9, 2020.