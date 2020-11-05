Louise L. Neureiter, 92, of 474 Main Street, Kersey, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Ridgmont Assisted Living, after an illness of the past several months.
She was born June 30, 1928, in Nu Mine, PA, daughter of the late Anacleto and Edith Brochetti Quagliani.
Louise was a lifelong resident of the area and attended Kersey Schools. She was a retired employee of Quality Components in Daguscahonda, retiring in 1990.
On June 21, 1947, in the Guardian Angels Church in Coal Hollow, Louise married John "Jack" Neureiter, who preceded her in death on July 30, 1992.
Louise is survived by three brothers: William Quagliani and his wife Patty, Richard Quagliani and his wife Susan, and Ronald Quagliani and his wife Nancy, all of Kersey; and by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great, great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Louise was preceded in death by her sister, Genevieve Kastner; and by a brother, Isadore Quagliani.
Louise was a member of the St. Boniface Church and the Fox Township Senior Center. Prior to her illness, she enjoyed family gatherings and rarely missed one. She was known as "Aunt Louise" not only to her nieces and nephews but to their friends as well.
There will be no visitation.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in the St. Boniface Church on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Ross Miceli, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the St. Boniface Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the St. Boniface Church, 355 Main Street, Kersey, PA 15846; the Guardian Angels Center, PO Box 24, Kersey, PA 15846; or to a favorite charity
.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
