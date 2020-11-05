1/1
Louise L. Neureiter
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise L. Neureiter, 92, of 474 Main Street, Kersey, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Ridgmont Assisted Living, after an illness of the past several months.
She was born June 30, 1928, in Nu Mine, PA, daughter of the late Anacleto and Edith Brochetti Quagliani.
Louise was a lifelong resident of the area and attended Kersey Schools. She was a retired employee of Quality Components in Daguscahonda, retiring in 1990.
On June 21, 1947, in the Guardian Angels Church in Coal Hollow, Louise married John "Jack" Neureiter, who preceded her in death on July 30, 1992.
Louise is survived by three brothers: William Quagliani and his wife Patty, Richard Quagliani and his wife Susan, and Ronald Quagliani and his wife Nancy, all of Kersey; and by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great, great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Louise was preceded in death by her sister, Genevieve Kastner; and by a brother, Isadore Quagliani.
Louise was a member of the St. Boniface Church and the Fox Township Senior Center. Prior to her illness, she enjoyed family gatherings and rarely missed one. She was known as "Aunt Louise" not only to her nieces and nephews but to their friends as well.
There will be no visitation.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in the St. Boniface Church on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Ross Miceli, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the St. Boniface Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the St. Boniface Church, 355 Main Street, Kersey, PA 15846; the Guardian Angels Center, PO Box 24, Kersey, PA 15846; or to a favorite charity.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved