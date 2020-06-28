Private funeral services and visitation were held on Monday morning in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating for the late Louise S. Withington, 103, of 412 Dippold Avenue, St. Marys. She passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her residence, after an illness of the past several months.
She was born March 9, 1917, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Sebastian and Margaret Deth Sorg. She was a lifelong resident of the area and attended St. Marys Schools. Louise was a retired employee of GTE Sylvania, retiring in 1982, after 39 years of service. Louise was a member of the Sacred Heart Church and the St. Anne's Society.
On May 9, 1940, in the St. Mary's Church Rectory, Louise married Raymond E. Withington, who preceded her in death on April 12, 1996.
She is survived by a brother-in-law, Tony Celin of St. Marys; and by 31 nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Louise was preceded in death by nine sisters, Esther Hannibal, Marie Lang, Matilda DeWald, Bernice Ray, Rita Samick, Mabel Zernell, Helen Solic, Doris Celin, and by a sister, Magdalena Sorg, in infancy; four brothers, Martin, Alfred, John, and Thomas Sorg; and by a sister-in-law, Geraldine Sorg. She was the last member of her immediate family.
Burial was in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Sacred Heart Church, 325 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 or to the Sacred Heart Church Social Committee, 325 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.