Lucy A. Simon, 94, of High Street, Johnsonburg, died peacefully Sunday evening Dec. 15, 2019 at Elk Haven Nursing Home in St. Marys, after a brief illness.
She was born October 17, 1925 in Johnsonburg, daughter of the late Joseph and Jennie (Marasco) Paladino. On August 7, 1948 she married Willis Simon who preceded her in death in 2011.
Lucy was a loving sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She prayed daily for everyone and was known for lighting candles whenever anyone traveled or was ill. She worked for many years at the local G. C. Murphy's store retiring in 1982. She enjoyed playing cards and going to card club. She was a member of the Cursillo movement and Holy Rosary Funeral Committee for many years.
Lucy is survived by her children, Carol (Carolyn) Walsh of Bellefonte, Mary Lou (Wayne) Fowler of Concord, North Carolina, Bill (Cindy) Simon of Tonawanda, New York and Janice (Tom) Carnovale of Johnsonburg. She is also survived by her grandchildren Beth, Keith, Jenny, Amy, Bill, Andy, Marcus, Joey, Dan and Jon and her great grandchildren Lucy, Wyatt, Wynter, Wayde, Avery, Evan, Madelyn, Walker, Sienna, Aiden and Margo.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brothers, Bruno, Frank, Mike, Nick, Vic, and Jim Paladino, and her sisters, Marie Butera, Rose Catallo and Mary Wolfe and great grandson Ethan Miller.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for Lucy Simon which will be celebrated at Holy Rosary Church in Johnsonburg on Wednesday, December 18th at 10 a.m., with Father David Wilson as celebrant.
Interment will take place in the Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Visitation will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ubel Funeral Home of Johnsonburg.
Published in The Daily Press on Dec. 17, 2019