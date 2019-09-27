Home

Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc.
151 North Michael Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814)834-4317
Luther E Wolff


1949 - 2019
Luther E Wolff Obituary
Luther E. Wolff, 69, of 721 Theresia Street, St. Marys, died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Jay Township following injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He was born on December 18, 1949, a son of the late David Wolff and Eleanor Mills Davis.
Well known for his jokes and wit, Luther will be remembered for his ability to fix anything and his willingness to help anyone in need. He spent a lot of time working and tinkering in his garage, and was a jack of all trades who could do anything. He spent many years teaching his sons his many trades, and would never turn down a Pepsi or some Chips Ahoy.
He is survived by three sons, Josh Wolff and his wife Traci of Stow, Ohio, Jack Wolff of Augusta, Georgia, and Clint Wolff and his wife Rachel of Dayton, Ohio; and by five grandchildren, Levi, Tori, Brodi, Samantha, and Seth. He is also survived by his longtime companion, Judy Vogt of St. Marys; and by his former wife and lifelong friend, Marsha Wolff of St. Marys. He is also survived by three sisters, Mona Krolczyk of Ridgway, Ann Haag of Greenville, and Christine (Ron) Gerber of St. Marys; and by one brother, Pete Meyer of Ridgway; as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Elmer, Stephen, and James Wolff; and by his nephew and good friend, Stephen Wolff.
Funeral and Committal Services for Luther E. Wolff are being held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Pinecrest Manor Activity Fund.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Sept. 28, 2019
