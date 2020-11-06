Sister M. Victoria "Lorenzia" Marconi, OSB, 97, of St. Scholastic Monastery in Chicago, Illinois, and formerly of St. Joseph's Convent in St. Marys, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Chicago.
She was born December 17, 1922, in St. Marys, daughter of the late John and Catherine Ortenzi Marconi, Sr. Sister Victoria was schooled by the Benedictine Sisters at Sacred Heart Elementary School and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Villanova in 1957.
Sister Victoria professed her vow in 1945 and was accepted three years later. She celebrated her 75th Anniversary as a Benedictine Sister on July 11, 2020 at St. Scholastic Monastery.
Sister Victoria taught primary grades at the parish schools in St. Marys, Lucinda, Kersey, Warren, and Kane. She served as a former Sub Prioress at the St. Joseph's Monastery in St. Marys. After 50 years of teaching, she devoted her time to helping others working at the religious store, doing retreats, and Lunch with the Lord. Her last Lunch with the Lord was in January 2014. Upon closing of the St. Joseph's Convent in 2014, Sister transferred to St. Scholastic Monastery in Chicago.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Louise Reuscher of St. Marys; and by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters: Elizabeth Mascuilli, Loretta Langton, and in childhood, Theresa Marconi; and by her brother, John Marconi, Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph's Monastery Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Friday morning, from 9-10:30 a.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Elk County Catholic School System, 600 Maurus Street, St. Marys, PA 15857; the St. Joseph Catholic School, 608 Pennsylvania Avenue, Warren, PA 16365; or to the Sacred Heart Church, 337 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.