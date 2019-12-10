|
Margaret G. "Peg" Bauer, 82, a resident of Pinecrest Manor and formerly of Parkway Road, St. Marys, died Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Pinecrest Manor, after a lengthy illness.
She was born July 28, 1937, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Charles "Sal" and Margaret Fritz Gnan. Peg was a lifelong resident of the area, was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1955, and also a graduate of St. Vincent School of Nursing in Erie, Class of 1958. She was formerly employed at the Boston General Hospital and the Somerville Hospital in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Peg worked as a registered nurse at Pinecrest Manor and retired from the nursery at Andrew Kaul Memorial Hospital. She finished her working career as a substitute nurse at Sylvania and the St. Marys Area School District.
On September 3, 1960, in the St. Marys Church, Peg married William A. "Bill" Bauer, who preceded her in death on August 19, 2019.
Peg is survived by three daughters, Mary Pat Fleming and her husband Brian, Julie Smithbauer, and Carol Wilson and her husband Cain, all of St. Marys; a son, Thomas W. Bauer and his wife Paula of St. Marys; a son-in-law, James W. Smithbauer of St. Marys; 12 grandchildren, Alissa (Jonathon Jacobeen) Fleming, Jessica (Brad) Sidelinger, Janice (Mike) Muldowney, Erica (Andy) Morris, Melissa Bauer, Scott Bauer, Jennifer Bauer, Camille Smithbauer, Mitchell Smithbauer (fiancée Sophie Yanak), Kendra Smithbauer, Jared Smithbauer, and Nathan Smithbauer; and by one great grandson, Owen Muldowney.
In addition to her husband and parents, Peg was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Michelle Bauer.
Peg was a member of the St. Marys Church, the Nurses' Study Club, and the Catholic Daughters of America.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Marys Church on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Marys Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 6-8 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Catholic Daughters of America, c/o Lori Schreiber, 178 Taft Road, St. Marys, PA 15857, or to the Nurses' Study Club, c/o Charlotte Beimel, 524 North Michael Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Published in The Daily Press on Dec. 11, 2019