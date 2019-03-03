Marie C. Pistner, 104, of 308 Russ Lane, St. Marys, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Elk Haven Nursing Home.

She was born Jan. 30, 1915, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Rose Fritz Lechner and Lawrence Lechner. On Dec. 21, 1943, in the St. Mary's Church, Marie married Albert G. Pistner, who preceded her in death on Feb. 14, 2005.

Marie was a lifelong resident of the St. Marys area, graduating from Central Catholic High School in 1932. She was a Golden Grad of that class. She was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church. Marie worked at Sylvania in Emporium for 38 years and retired in 1971. She was a Quarter Century Member at GTE Sylvania.

Marie enjoyed spending time with her siblings and their spouses and with her nieces and nephews. In her earlier years, she hosted the annual Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations for her family and friends and in later years she made friendships with many caregivers who helped her remain in her home.

She is survived by three nephews, Larry Johnson and Wayne Johnson of Kersey, and Tom Johnson of St. Marys; and by five nieces, Barb Miller, Patty Erickson, and Jane Prechtl of St. Marys, Debbie Pratt of Johnsonburg, and Mary Elliott of Melbourne, Florida; a brother-in-law, Clifford "Skip" Johnson of St. Marys; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Lechner of St. Marys; and by many great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Marie was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Lechner and Alice Johnson; and by four brothers, Leonard, Francis, Leo, and Lawrence Jr. She was the last remaining member of her immediate family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Mary's Church on Tuesday, March 5 at 10 a.m., with Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.

Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Community Nurses, Inc., 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857.

Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com. Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 4, 2019