Marie Jean (Schmitt) Huth, 97, a resident of St. Mary's Villa, died on Sunday in Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Facility. She was the wife of the late Dr. Chester Huth.
Born January 3, 1923 in Pittsburgh, Jean was the daughter of the late Leo and Marie Irene (McCue) Schmitt. She helped raise her younger siblings after their mother died and completed one year in college before joining the U.S. Navy, where she honorably served her country as a Pharmacist's Mate. It was there that she met Chet Huth. The couple married on January 29, 1946 in Pittsburgh, and after completing naval service, returned there to raise their family.
Dr. Huth moved his dental practice to St. Marys in 1961 and the family followed in 1962. Jean was a hospital volunteer and long-time member of the Andrew Kaul Memorial Hospital Women's Auxiliary, and the St. Marys Ambulance Association. She enjoyed golf and needlepoint, particularly petit-point, and was a splendid seamstress. Primarily, she was a well-loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Surviving are three daughters: Barbara Hillebrand and husband Mike of Scott Township, Deborah Wasserbach and husband Gregory of Frederick, Maryland, Cynthia Hays and husband Rick of Los Angeles, California; 4 grandchildren (Megan (Hillebrand) Marion, Thomas Hillebrand, Leigh Hillebrand; and Mary-Charlotte Wasserbach), a step-granddaughter Katie Hays; five great-grandchildren; four brothers and two sisters.
In addition to her husband, Jean is preceded in death by a son, Gregory John.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 29th, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 315 Church St, St. Marys. Interment will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the St. Marys Community Nurses Assn. (St. Marys), or to her Assisted Living caregivers through the St. Marys Villa Activity Fund, One Pioneer Place, Elmhurst Township, PA 18444.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service, Inc., 111 Colburn Avenue, Clarks Summit, PA 18411 To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in The Daily Press on Feb. 26, 2020