|
|
Marilyn R. "Molly" Salvaggio, 77, of 562 Townview Road, St. Marys, and formerly of Edward Road, St. Marys died at her residence on Wednesday morning, December 25, 2019.
She was born April 15, 1942 in Punxsutawney, a daughter of the late Thomas and Evelyn McCracken Allenbaugh. On June 4, 1960 she married the late Joseph A. Salvaggio who preceded her in death on July 26, 2004.
Molly enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by three daughters, Michelle (Patrick) Dixon, of Williamsport; Justine (Aaron) Shippling, of Elizabethtown; Marcia (Alan) Notkin, of Cooper City, Florida; one son, Jude (Michelle) Salvaggio, St. Marys; 10 grandchildren and five great grandchildren and three sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
At her request there will be no visitation or service.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 26 South Second Street, 108-R North Second St., Clearfield, PA 16830
Online condolences may be placed at www.BarnettFuneralHome.net
Barnett Funeral Home, Inc. entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Daily Press on Dec. 26, 2019