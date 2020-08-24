Marinus J. "Bud" Kugler, 87, 112 Taylor Street, Kersey, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Christ the King Manor in DuBois, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's.
Bud was born January 9, 1933, in Byrnedale, son of the late Marinus B. and Suzanna Dubinski Kugler. He was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys High School, Class of 1952. Bud retired from the Stackpole Carbon Company in 1998, after more than 40 years of service.
Bud was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean Conflict. While in the Army, he served with the military police and played baseball for the Army.
He was the longest serving fire chief for the Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department, serving as Chief from 1966 to 1987, and served for the Department for 60 years. He was a founder, instructor, and board member of the Tri-County Fire School.
Active in his community, Bud was a former Fox Township Supervisor and served on the County of Elk Board of Review. He was an umpire for Fox Township Legion and Little League Baseball.
Bud was a member of the St. Boniface Church, where he served as an usher and worked at the cemetery. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. An avid hunter and fisherman, Bud enjoyed spending time at camp.
On April 24, 1957, in the St. Boniface Church, Bud married Alice M. Dollinger, who survives. He is also survived by a daughter, Denise Zernell (Ed) of Weedville; four sons, Steven M. Kugler (Tina Wright) of Poulsbo, Washington, Timothy J. Kugler (Alice) of Lodi, California, Jon T. Kugler (Cheryl) of Carlisle, and Joseph P. Kugler of Kersey; three grandchildren, Sophia Kugler, Josh Kugler, and Matt Kugler; six step grandchildren, Zaneta Wright, Marcus Gaeta, Ivan Gaeta, Zarah Gaeta, Zeke Gaeta, and Gabe Gaeta; and by three great-grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Helen DeCanal (John) of St. Marys; and a brother, James Kugler of St. Marys.
In addition to his parents, Bud was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard Kugler.
There will be no visitation.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in the St. Boniface Church on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Ross Miceli, Pastor, officiating. Full military rites will be accorded by the Fox Township Servicemen's Burial Detail. Burial will follow in the St. Boniface Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 229, Kersey, PA 15846, or to the Fox Township Ambulance, PO Box 30, Kersey, PA 15846.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.