Marjorie E. Renwick, 102, a resident of Elk Haven Nursing Home and formerly of Wolfel Avenue and Locust Road, St. Marys, died Friday, January 31, 2020, at Elk Haven, after a brief illness.
She was born February 13, 1917, in Erie, daughter of the late Edward and Emma Yonkie Holland. Marjorie was a lifelong resident of the area and attended Sacred Heart and St. Marys Schools. She was a retired employee of Sylvania, retiring in 1979, after 26 years of service.
On October 24, 1932, in the Sacred Heart Church, Marjorie married Walter W. Renwick, who preceded her in death on October 7, 1986.
She is survived by a daughter, Joanne Beveridge of St. Marys; a son, Steven J. Renwick and his wife Carol of Middletown, New York; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and by 31 great, great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her step-father, Albert Cheatle; a son, Kenneth J. Renwick on October 17, 1994; a daughter, Helen Renwick Saines on July 16, 2007; and by four grandchildren. Also preceding her in death were two sisters, Mildred Herzing and Frances Fritz; four step-sisters, Lillian Wilson, Catherine Herbstritt, Callista Hoehn, and Betty Casilio; and by eight step-brothers, Herman, Walter, Vincent, Clarence, Leonard, Albert, Richard, and Vernon Cheatle. Marjorie was the last member of her immediate family.
Marjorie was a member of the Sacred Heart Church, St. Anne's Society, and a member of the Catholic Daughter of America for over 50 years. She was also a member of the Quarter Century Club of Sylvania and a volunteer for the Christian Food Bank. Marjorie had worked in the cafeterias of the Sacred Heart and Queen of the World Schools.
There will be no visitation.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Elk Haven Nursing Home, 785 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857 or to the Christian Food Bank, PO Box 1033, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
