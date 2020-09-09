1/
Mark A. Servidea
Mark A. Servidea, 53, of 101 North Mill Avenue, Ridgway, and formerly of Johnsonburg, died Tuesday Morning, September 8, 2020, at his residence following a lengthy illness.
He was born in St. Marys, Pa., the son of John A. Servidea and the late Doris O'Lay Servidea.
Mark had lived in Ridgway for the past four years and was a 1984 graduate of Johnsonburg Area High School. He was a member of the Johnsonburg Elks, Johnsonburg American Legion, Central Hose and the Prince of Piedmont Club.
He had worked at Eastern Sintered Alloys for 27 years.
Mark is survived by two sons, Jaryd Servidea and Austin Servidea both of Penfield; two step-sisters, Patty Shields of Johnsonburg and Sue, Mrs. Paul Villella of Johnsonburg. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Mark is predeceased by his mother.
A Funeral Service for Mark Servidea will be private and at the convenience of the family. There will be no visitation.
Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Johnsonburg.
Arrangements are under direction of the Anthony F Ferragine Funeral Home 401 Chestnut Street Johnsonburg, Pa.
Share your condolences at www.ferraginefuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Press from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
