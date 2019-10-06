|
Mark Anthony Copelli, 57, of 465 Montmorenci Rd., Ridgway died on the afternoon of October 5, 2019 at his residence.
He was born April 14, 1962 in Ridgway, son of Francis and Mabel Carr Copelli.
He married Brenda L. Pistner on September 2, 1989 in Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg and she survives.
He resided in Ridgway since 1989. He was formerly of Brockport. He graduated from Ridgway Area High School, Class of 1980.
He was a member of St. Leo Magnus Church, Ridgway; Ridgway Moose Lodge 1183; Ridgway Post 5887 and Ridgway FOE 469. He had been active in the Ridgway Softball League for many years. His children were his life and he enjoyed spending time with his animals. He was an avid LA Rams and LA Lakers Fan.
He had worked for GKN in Kersey for the last year. He had formerly worked at Metaldyne in Ridgway for 20 years and Motion Control in Ridgway for many years.
In addition to his wife at home, he is survived by two children, Courtney Copelli and her companion Eric Sicheri of St. Marys who is expecting Mark's first grandchild in March of 2020 and Nick Copelli at home. He is also survived by three sisters, Honey Ann Hallowell of Reynoldsville, Patricia, Mrs. Bob Kline of Kersey and Lois, Mrs. Don Fiedler of Brockport; and a sister-in-law, Sherry Copelli of Brockport. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Richard, James, Jerry and John Copelli,
A Funeral Service for Mark A. Copelli will be conducted at Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home in Johnsonburg on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 10:30 a.m. Officiating will be Fr. David Wilson, Pastor of Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg.
Friends will be received at the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut Street, Johnsonburg on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Published in The Daily Press on Oct. 7, 2019