Martha A. Foster, 91, of 1076 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Penn Highlands Elk following a brief illness.

She was born on May 24, 1927, in St. Marys, a daughter of the late Raymond and Amalia Fritz Lenze.

On Saturday, July 2, 1955 in St. Marys, she married Arthur G. Foster, who preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 2019.

Martha was a graduate of Central High School, class of 1945 and was a member of St. Mary's Church.

She is survived by three sons: Jeff Foster and his wife, Mariann, of Wyoming; Russ Foster of Oklahoma; and Stan Foster and his wife Barbara, of St. Marys; eight grandchildren: Nicole, Stacy, Josh, Cody, Sloan, Amanda, Wyatt, and Maria; and by three great-grandchildren: Dylan, Alexis, and Jenny.

She is also survived by a brother, Hilary Lenze of Indianapolis; two sisters, Cecelia Foster of St. Marys and Virginia Moretto of New Castle; as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband of more than 63 years, Arthur Foster, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Othmar, Mark, amd Roger Lenze; by a sister, Mary Whitlock; and by two nephews, Chris Lenze and Lionel (Lee) Foster.

Before marriage, Martha was employed by Gorman's Dairy Store and as a medical receptionist in New Castle. She then stayed home to help with the family dairy farm and raise her family. She volunteered for the Boy Scouts and was active in the Homemaker's Club. She enjoyed reading and was a member of a book club. She also enjoyed playing cards, crossword puzzles, and gardening. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. With blue being Martha's favorite color, anyone who wishes is welcome to wear blue in memory of her on Friday.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Martha A. Foster will be celebrated on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 315 Church Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church, 315 Church Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.

Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements