Martha E. Olson, 99, formerly of 315 Jackson Ave., Ridgway, died Friday morning, June 28, 2019, at Penn Highlands Elk following a brief illness.

She was born January 10, 1920 in St. Marys, daughter of the late Charles and Anna (Evers) Miller.

She married Donald G. Olson on September 4, 1946 at Sacred Heart Church in St. Marys with Fr. Henry officiating. Her husband preceded her in death on February 24, 2013.

She resided in Ridgway since her marriage. She was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church, a past C.D. of A. member (50 years), past Lady Elks, past V.F.W. Auxiliary member and a former Girl Scout leader.

She was a 1938 graduate of St. Marys High School. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling and spending time with her family. She had been employed by Sylvania and the St. Marys Firestone Store prior to her marriage.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She is survived by one son, Donald F. Olson of Warsaw, Indiana; four daughters, Georgia A. (Edward) LaValle of Ridgway, Peggy M. (Tom) Tague of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Janice C. (Bob) Wolff of Selinsgrove, and Carol J. Stafford and her fiancee Steve Hollobaugh of Ridgway; 10 grandchildren, Chris (Gina) LaValle, Michelle (Denny) LaValle-Denk, Cindy Stafford, Mike Stafford, Chad Tague, Molly Tague, Aaron Wolff, Emily Wolff, Elise Wolff and Patrick Olson; eight great-grandchildren, Edison (Betsy) LaValle, Elric LaValle, Duncan LaValle, Desiree Croteau, Max Croteau, Dennis Denk, and Jeremy Denk; a sister-in-law, Lorraine Miller of Salt Lake City, Utah; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Miller and Catherine Ross; seven brothers, Edward, Harold, Francis, Laverne, Howard, Charles and John Miller; and a great-grandson, Hayden LaValle.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Martha E. Olson will be celebrated at St. Leo Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 3 at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Fr. Justin P. Pino, pastor of St. Leo Catholic Church.

Burial will be at Oakmont Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the Thompson Funeral Home, Ridgway, on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m.

Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Ridgway Public Library or to the Ridgway Ambulance Corp. Published in The Daily Press on July 2, 2019