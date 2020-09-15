1/1
Martha F. Nussbaum
1944 - 2020
Martha F. Nussbaum, 75, of 262 West Creek Road, St. Marys, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at her residence, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born December 13, 1944, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Albert and Marlene Buchheit Schatz. Martha was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Elk County Christian High School, Class of 1962. She attended the Sacred Heart Church.
Martha greatly enjoyed serving as the Activities Director at Silver Creek Terrace before giving up her position to help take care of her grandchildren, who were truly her pride and joy. She cherished spending time with her family and friends, whether playing cards with her friends or beating her husband Tom at Monopoly. Martha was the life of the party, organizing many get-togethers with her friends. She was an avid gardener and took much pride in her flowers.
On May 4, 1967, in the St. Mary's Church, Martha married Thomas C. Nussbaum, Sr., who survives. She is also survived by her two daughters, Sharon Zambanini (Jeff) of Kersey and Jennifer McAllister (Jim) of St. Marys; her son, Thomas C. Nussbaum, Jr. of St. Marys; three grandchildren, Dominic Zambanini, Mason McAllister, and Grace McAllister; and by three step-grandchildren, Tish, Tosh, and Matt. Also surviving is her sister, Barbara Mills (Rod) of St. Marys; and by four brothers, John Schatz (Jane), Andrew Schatz (Sharon), Charles Schatz (Janet), and Albert Schatz (Debbie), all of St. Marys.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her brother, David Schatz.
There will be no visitation.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Mary Ann Schatz Scholarship Fund, c/o Elk County Catholic School System, 600 Maurus Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.

Published in The Daily Press from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
