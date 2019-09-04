|
Martha M. "Mawy" Petty, 90, a longtime Broad Street resident, currently a resident at Highland View Health Care in Brockway died on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
Born on July 29, 1929 in St. Marys, she was the daughter of the late Urban and Mary Wehler Feiley Jr. Her father died in 1956 and her mother died in 1999.
Martha was a graduate of Central High School in St. Marys. She had been employed at Brockway Glass, in the office. During the summers she would travel to Canada and work for Artic Enterprises, N.W.T. Canada for the Great Bear Lodge on the Artic Circle.
Martha is survived by a sister, Mary Singer of St. Marys; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by two sisters, Vera "Vea" and Dolly Bauer; and her only brother, Joe Feiley, who was killed in action in WWII and is buried in Luxembourg. He was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for extreme gallantry and risk of life in combat with an enemy force.
In keeping with Martha's wishes all services will be private at the convenience of her remaining family.
Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Sept. 5, 2019