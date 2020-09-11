Martin J. "Marty" Snyder, 57, of 329 S. Michael Road, St. Marys, died on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois following a brief illness.
He was born on June 26, 1963, in Ridgway, a son of the late Richard Synder and Laura Haight LaBenne who survives of St. Marys.
Marty was Methodist by faith and had worked for a number of years at Penn Pallet. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, and fishing. He was a talented woodworker and was also skilled at electrical work as well.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter; Sarah Solyan and her husband Josh of Lucinda, and by a son; Richard Snyder and his fiance Jessica of Clarion and by three granddaughters; Lily, Paisley, and Jade. He is also survived by a sister; Mary Lynn (John) Wells of Bradford, two brothers; Bob Snyder of Kersey and David Snyder of Weedville, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; Richard Snyder, a nephew; Zachary Snyder, and by a sister-in-law; Diane Snyder.
Memorial services for Martin J. Snyder are being held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elk County Humane Society.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com