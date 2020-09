Martin J. "Marty" Snyder, 57, of 329 S. Michael Road, St. Marys, died on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois following a brief illness.He was born on June 26, 1963, in Ridgway, a son of the late Richard Synder and Laura Haight LaBenne who survives of St. Marys.Marty was Methodist by faith and had worked for a number of years at Penn Pallet. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, and fishing. He was a talented woodworker and was also skilled at electrical work as well.In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter; Sarah Solyan and her husband Josh of Lucinda, and by a son; Richard Snyder and his fiance Jessica of Clarion and by three granddaughters; Lily, Paisley, and Jade. He is also survived by a sister; Mary Lynn (John) Wells of Bradford, two brothers; Bob Snyder of Kersey and David Snyder of Weedville, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his father; Richard Snyder, a nephew; Zachary Snyder, and by a sister-in-law; Diane Snyder.Memorial services for Martin J. Snyder are being held privately and at the convenience of the family.Memorial contributions may be made to the Elk County Humane Society.Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com