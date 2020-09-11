1/1
Martin J. "Marty" Snyder
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin J. "Marty" Snyder, 57, of 329 S. Michael Road, St. Marys, died on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois following a brief illness.
He was born on June 26, 1963, in Ridgway, a son of the late Richard Synder and Laura Haight LaBenne who survives of St. Marys.
Marty was Methodist by faith and had worked for a number of years at Penn Pallet. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, and fishing. He was a talented woodworker and was also skilled at electrical work as well.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter; Sarah Solyan and her husband Josh of Lucinda, and by a son; Richard Snyder and his fiance Jessica of Clarion and by three granddaughters; Lily, Paisley, and Jade. He is also survived by a sister; Mary Lynn (John) Wells of Bradford, two brothers; Bob Snyder of Kersey and David Snyder of Weedville, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; Richard Snyder, a nephew; Zachary Snyder, and by a sister-in-law; Diane Snyder.
Memorial services for Martin J. Snyder are being held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elk County Humane Society.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Press from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc.
151 North Michael Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814)834-4317
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved